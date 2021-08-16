FYI Philly

Dan Good Jerky is a small-batch company making beef jerky, Italian sausage, dinner

By Chandler Lutz
EMBED <>More Videos

Dan Good Jerky in Delco is a small batch company making beef jerky

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Dan McKenna is the self-taught chef behind Dan Good Jerky, a small batch craft company preparing beef jerky and other specialty items.

For his jerky, McKenna starts with USDA-inspected black Angus beef top round that he sources from South Philly.

He slices it, marinates it for 48 hours and then uses a dehydrator to make it into the jerky his customers know and love. Dan Good Jerky contains no preservatives, sugars, or salt.

McKenna says it's just 'great meat with flavor and texture.' His snacks come in six different flavors; Original Teriyaki, Wasabi Ginger, Carolina Reaper, Black Pepper Garlic, Spicy Cayenne and the Candied Mocha Maple, which is more of a breakfast jerky.

In addition to the jerky, McKenna and his wife, Kathy, also make fresh Italian sausage and bacon that they sell.

Since the pandemic put a stop to selling their meats at farmers' markets and festivals, The McKennas have now created a pop-up dining restaurant in their outdoor space called the Barking Dog Garden Patio.

Where customers can see McKenna cook right before their eyes in their own private areas (perfect for social distancing), featuring a different menu every week. You can meet Charlie, the pup behind the name and it's BYOB.

To reserve a table at the Barking Dog Garden Patio, you can call (484) 724-4389 or email dangoodjerky@gmail.com.


Dan Good Jerky | Facebook| Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkphiladelphiafyi philly
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Profi's Creperie packs dessert and a show at Reading Terminal
Cuba Libre celebrating national rum month with drink deals
Fishtown welcomes vegan gelato spot, Float Dreamery
Get a dose of art, history, free beer on the Mural Arts walking tour
TOP STORIES
Biden says he stands 'squarely behind' Afghanistan decision
Major delays on NJ Turnpike NB due to police investigation
Kabul airport plunges into chaos as Taliban patrols capital
NJ's Carli Lloyd announces retirement
Pennsylvania to offer weekly COVID-19 testing for schools
ABC News' 'Superstar' will profile Kobe Bryant
Astros reach settlement after toddler hit by foul ball, attorney says
Show More
Suspects dined at West Chester bar prior to jewelry theft, server says
Masks in Montco: Where is required? Where is recommended?
AccuWeather: Oppressive Humidity, Scattered Downpours This Week
Family of hit-and-run victims has messages for suspect, good Samaritan
Haiti quake death toll rises to 1,419, injured now at 6,000
More TOP STORIES News