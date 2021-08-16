Dan Good Jerky is a small-batch company making beef jerky, Italian sausage, dinner

For his jerky, McKenna starts with USDA-inspected black Angus beef top round that he sources from South Philly.
He slices it, marinates it for 48 hours and then uses a dehydrator to make it into the jerky his customers know and love. Dan Good Jerky contains no preservatives, sugars, or salt.
McKenna says it's just 'great meat with flavor and texture.' His snacks come in six different flavors; Original Teriyaki, Wasabi Ginger, Carolina Reaper, Black Pepper Garlic, Spicy Cayenne and the Candied Mocha Maple, which is more of a breakfast jerky.
In addition to the jerky, McKenna and his wife, Kathy, also make fresh Italian sausage and bacon that they sell.
Since the pandemic put a stop to selling their meats at farmers' markets and festivals, The McKennas have now created a pop-up dining restaurant in their outdoor space called the Barking Dog Garden Patio.
Where customers can see McKenna cook right before their eyes in their own private areas (perfect for social distancing), featuring a different menu every week. You can meet Charlie, the pup behind the name and it's BYOB.
To reserve a table at the Barking Dog Garden Patio, you can call (484) 724-4389 or email dangoodjerky@gmail.com.
Dan Good Jerky | Facebook| Instagram