Society

Former Montgomery County high school teacher marries billionaire MacKenzie Scott

By
BRYN MAWR, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A former chemistry teacher at Harriton High School is now married to one of the richest women in the world: billionaire MacKenzie Scott.

Dan Jewett, a well-loved science teacher, and Scott recently tied the knot. She was previously married to Amazon's Jeff Bezos, one of the richest men in the world.

The newlyweds vow to donate a large part of her $53 billion fortune to charity.

Jewett's former students aren't surprised by the news.

"He is just a really good person who genuinely cares about people. He cares about science. He cares about learning. He cares about all the things you need to care about to better society, to better the world, to better the country," said former student Josh Verlin.

Tatiana Fogt had Jewett in the 10th grade. Jewett went on to teach science at the private school his wife's children attended in Seattle.

"I think everybody across the board is thrilled. Our Facebook group that had been inactive for 7 or 8 years since we graduated suddenly became active," Fogt said.

In a letter Jewett posted on the philanthropic website The Giving Pledge he wrote, "I join with the kindest and most thoughtful person I know in making this pledge, grateful for the exceptional privilege it will be to partner in giving away assets with the potential to do so much good when shared."

Jewett taught science at Harriton from 2002 to 2011. His students shared that given the type of person he is definitely didn't marry for money.

Scott donated $4 billion in efforts to fight against the pandemic. That was a quarter of all private donations received.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymontgomery countypennsylvania newsmoneymarriageteacherwedding
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ forest fire 50% contained; nearby homes, businesses damaged
Cheerleader's mom created deepfake videos to allegedly harass her daughter's rivals
Drexel will face Illinois in first round of NCAA Tournament
Early morning light in the sky around Philly area from SpaceX launch
How City Hall clocks are advanced for Daylight Saving Time
Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
Oscars 2021: Nominations to be announced Monday
Show More
Child tax credit: Some families to receive $300 per child each month
Mom overturns wrongful convictions, catches true killer in daughter's murder
AccuWeather: Windy and cold overnight
Another 45 Philly schools to open Monday for Pre-K to 2nd grade students
Black Doctor's COVID-19 Consortium passes 25,000 vaccine doses distributed
More TOP STORIES News