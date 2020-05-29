Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, Carson Wentz react to death of George Floyd

My statement on the death of Mr. George Floyd: pic.twitter.com/unC13z4v7l — Danielle M. Outlaw (@PPDCommish) May 28, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz are reacting to the tragic death of George Floyd, a black man who was seen pinned down in a video by a white Minneapolis police officer and later died.Floyd's death has sparked outrage in the community and across the country."Although the tragedy occurred hundreds of miles away from Philadelphia, the impact is felt all over the nation and world, particularly in black and brown communities. Throughout the nation, communities of color are tired of reliving atrocities such as this over and over again. They are sick and tired of being sick and tired," said Outlaw.Outlaw, who is a mother of two boys, says she feels sad that her sons has expressed fear due to the "unjustified fear others have of them; solely due to their existence."Wentz took to Twitter to share his sentiments, saying, " All I know is that the intuitional racism in this country breaks my heart and needs to stop. Can't even fathom what the black community has to endure on a daily basis."The mayor of Minneapolis called for criminal charges to be filed against the white police officer seen on video kneeling on the neck of a handcuffed black man during an arrest, even after the man said he couldn't breathe and stopped moving.Based on the video, Mayor Jacob Frey said he believes officer Derek Chauvin should be charged in Monday's death of George Floyd. Chauvin and three other officers were fired Tuesday. The video recorded by a bystander shows Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes as Floyd is on the ground with his face against the pavement.Commissioner Outlaw has commended Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo for his response to this tragedy."I applaud Chief Medaria Arradondo for his swift and certain response to this tragedy. He has sent a clear message that this type of conduct, including by those who turn a blind eye, will not be tolerated in his ranks. I share Chief Arradondo's sentiments, and will continue to work with all of our partner stakeholders to ensure that we are policing with fairness, transparency, and dignity for all communities," Outlaw said.The Department of Justice has made the investigation into Floyd's death a "top priority," Erica MacDonald, attorney for state of Minnesota, said at a press conference on Thursday.MacDonald said President Donald Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr are "directly and actively" monitoring the case."It is critical, it is essential, it is imperative that the investigation is done right and done right the first time," she said. "And that is what we are going to do."No federal or state charges against the officers were announced at the press conference.