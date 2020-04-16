Danny Trejo donates hundreds of meals to health care workers amid coronavirus outbreak

"Right now I'm at Verdugo Hills Hospital, sitting with the real angels of Los Angeles," the 75-year-old actor said, donning a mask and latex gloves.
Trejo posted a 10-minute Instagram video of him and his Trejo's Tacos team handing out fresh bowls filled with their famous chicken, steak asada, carnitas and more.
"We can do our part with some food, but really, they're the ones [who] are saving lives," Trejo continued.
"Danny's always been there supporting the community and he's doing it again," a doctor on the scene added. "Thanks to him, everyone's getting excited, fighting on and taking care of the patients."
Trejo ended his video with the exclamation: "Support your doctors and nurses, listen to them!"
The taco king also teamed up with Good Morning America to deliver meals to frontline heroes at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.
We paired up with one of our favorite actors turned taco king @officialdannyt to help deliver food to health care workers in Los Angeles! pic.twitter.com/IDZCTTxWCq— Good Morning America (@GMA) April 15, 2020
This isn't the first time Trejo has stepped up for his community. Back in August, the "Machete" actor rescued a young special-needs child trapped in an overturned car.