Coronavirus

Danny Trejo donates hundreds of meals to health care workers amid coronavirus outbreak

Actor and Los Angeles native Danny Trejo never fails to give back to his community, especially during the coronavirus crisis.
LOS ANGELES -- Actor Danny Trejo never misses an opportunity to give back to his community. The Los Angeles native donated hundreds of meals from his Trejo's Tacos restaurants to health care workers at USC's Verdugo Hills Hospital on Wednesday.

"Right now I'm at Verdugo Hills Hospital, sitting with the real angels of Los Angeles," the 75-year-old actor said, donning a mask and latex gloves.

Trejo posted a 10-minute Instagram video of him and his Trejo's Tacos team handing out fresh bowls filled with their famous chicken, steak asada, carnitas and more.

"We can do our part with some food, but really, they're the ones [who] are saving lives," Trejo continued.

"Danny's always been there supporting the community and he's doing it again," a doctor on the scene added. "Thanks to him, everyone's getting excited, fighting on and taking care of the patients."

Trejo ended his video with the exclamation: "Support your doctors and nurses, listen to them!"

The taco king also teamed up with Good Morning America to deliver meals to frontline heroes at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.



This isn't the first time Trejo has stepped up for his community. Back in August, the "Machete" actor rescued a young special-needs child trapped in an overturned car.

EMBED More News Videos

Actor Danny Trejo discusses his rescue of a young special-needs child who was trapped in an overturned car in Sylmar.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelescelebritycharitycoronavirus californiaactorcoronaviruscommunitycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19usc
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Philly workers plan rally to protest proposed budget cuts
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
'Tequila fairy' lifts spirits of workers who lost jobs due to COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Show More
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
Fire truck adorned with flag tips over in Bucks County
More TOP STORIES News