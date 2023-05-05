New restaurant Darling Jack's Tavern set to open in Center City

It's a cozy, casual, and retro spot. The owners says it is a perfect place to grab a drink and something delicious.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Marcie Turney and Valerie Safran have spent more than two decades building an empire on 13th Street in Center City.

On Friday, they will officially add to their collection with the grand opening of their latest restaurant, Darling Jack's Tavern.

In 2002, Turney and Safran had a vision for the strip of 13th Street between Chestnut and Sansom streets.

They believed in it, and they invested in it.

"It's almost 21 years that we've been here," Safran says. "This feels great. It feels like this is our neighborhood. We love it here. We're comfortable with it, and it feels good to have something new and fresh."

The pandemic was hard on their industry, but they say the renaissance right now is real.

"We know this neighborhood," Turney says. "This neighborhood is hot. In the summer, it's great and its busy. To bring something again to this neighborhood was special."

Darling Jack's Tavern makes four restaurants that they're currently operating in the city, along with two retail shops, Verde and Open House, and two eateries at Philadelphia International Airport.

Darling Jack's was a concept the couple was working on pre-pandemic, and it's finally coming to life.

"I think after so many years of not opening restaurants, we're ready to take on the take it on again," Safran says.

The menu has their riffs on classics and "stuff we like to eat," like linguini and clams and their "tavern style" pizza.

They serve that "party cut" for you in little squares.

Darling Jack's Tavern opens for business on May 5.