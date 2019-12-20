Daytime triple shooting in Tacony, arrest made

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that happened in broad daylight.
Police were called to the 6800 block of Vandike Street in Tacony around 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Upon arrival they found three shooting victims.
A 22-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were each shot in the thigh. They were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in stable condition.
Another 18-year-old man received a graze wound to the chest. He was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
Police said an arrest has been made and a weapon was recovered.
