accident

2 killed after truck crashes in Mercer County; watermelons spill onto highway

By
EMBED <>More Videos

2 killed in NJ Turnpike crash involving watermelon truck

ROBBINSVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two people were killed after a tractor-trailer hauling watermelons crashed on the New Jersey Turnpike on Thursday night.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. just north of Exit 7A in Robbinsville, Mercer County.

Police said the tractor-trailer hit a bridge abutment in the inner drive of the northbound lanes, spilling watermelons all over the roadway.

New Jersey State Police said the driver and a passenger were killed in the crash. There is no immediate word on their identities.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 over deadly crash on NJ Turnpike in Mercer County on April 22, 2021.



The crash briefly shut down the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near mile marker 60.3.

By early Friday morning, just the right shoulder was blocked in the inner drive to traffic. All lanes were reopened by 6:30 a.m.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

EMBED More News Videos

Two people were killed in a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mercer countynew jerseyaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCIDENT
Hit-and-run driver kills bicyclist on Roosevelt Boulevard: Police
New charges announced in crash that killed firefighter on I-76
Police ID man killed in I-295 crash; 13 others injured
1 dead, 13 others injured after van flips in New Jersey
TOP STORIES
Teen killed in North Philly, lockdown lifted at nearby school
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Pa. postal worker fatally shot on route; former neighbor charged
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
Show More
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
More TOP STORIES News