Death investigation underway in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania

UPPER DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A death investigation is underway in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania on Tuesday night.

Police tell Action News they were called to the 200 block of Margate Road around 9:30 p.m. where they found a man shot dead.

Police are on the lookout for a car that may be connected to the incident.

Circumstances surrounding the man's death are still being investigated.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
