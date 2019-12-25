Death investigation underway in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania

UPPER DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A death investigation is underway in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania on Tuesday night.
Police tell Action News they were called to the 200 block of Margate Road around 9:30 p.m. where they found a man shot dead.
Police are on the lookout for a car that may be connected to the incident.
Circumstances surrounding the man's death are still being investigated.
