Police investigate shooting death in Beverly, New Jersey

BEVERLY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Burlington County, New Jersey that left one person dead.Authorities said shots were fired around 10:30 p.m. Friday on the 100 block of Delacove Homes in Beverly.Medics took a man to Virtua Willingboro Hospital where he was pronounced dead.No arrests have been made.Beverly police and the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office are working together on the investigation.