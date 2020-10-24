deadly shooting

Police investigate shooting death in Beverly, New Jersey

BEVERLY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Burlington County, New Jersey that left one person dead.

Authorities said shots were fired around 10:30 p.m. Friday on the 100 block of Delacove Homes in Beverly.

Medics took a man to Virtua Willingboro Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

Beverly police and the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office are working together on the investigation.
