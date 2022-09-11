Chester, Pa. man struck and killed by pickup after losing control of his bicycle in Delaware

Police say the man lost control of his bike and swerved into the other lane and was hit by a GMC Sierra.

CAMDEN WYOMING, Delaware (WPVI) -- A man from Chester, Pennsylvania was killed in a bicycle crash on Saturday morning in Kent County, Delaware.

State police said the crash happened at about 8:23 a.m. on Apple Grove School Road near Allabands Mill Road in the Camden-Wyoming area.

According to investigators, the 51-year-old man was riding with a large group of bicyclists at the time.

Police say the man collided with a bicycle that was slowing down in front of him.

He lost control of his bike, swerved into the other lane and was hit by a GMC Sierra pickup truck.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His name has not been released pending family notification.

The driver of the truck was not injured.