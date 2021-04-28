Society

Delaware governor revises outdoor table size restrictions, sports mask regulations

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Del. governor revises outdoor table size restrictions, sports mask regulations

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware Governor John Carney is easing some outdoor dining and sports mask requirements on Tuesday evening.

Carney issued the 10th revision to his COVID-19 emergency order, increasing outdoor table size restrictions to parties of 10 people. Indoor table size restrictions food and drink establishments have not changed.

The governor's order changes a mask requirement for student athletes. Children participating in the interscholastic sports of baseball, golf, girls' lacrosse, girls' soccer, softball, tennis, and track and field must wear face coverings except when actively engaged in practice or game play while on the field.

Carney also wants to remind residents that the vaccine is safe.

"The most important thing Delawareans can do to beat COVID-19 is to get vaccinated," said Governor Carney. "Talk to your friends and family who have received a shot. Check your local pharmacy for an appointment and talk to your doctor. These vaccines are safe and effective, and they'll protect you and your family from COVID-19."

To learn more about getting vaccinated in Delaware, CLICK HERE.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydelawarebusinesscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinesports
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Philly elementary school under lockdown due to homicide investigation
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Show More
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
More TOP STORIES News