Delaware governor revises outdoor table size restrictions, sports mask regulations

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware Governor John Carney is easing some outdoor dining and sports mask requirements on Tuesday evening.Carney issued the 10th revision to his COVID-19 emergency order, increasing outdoor table size restrictions to parties of 10 people. Indoor table size restrictions food and drink establishments have not changed.The governor's order changes a mask requirement for student athletes. Children participating in the interscholastic sports of baseball, golf, girls' lacrosse, girls' soccer, softball, tennis, and track and field must wear face coverings except when actively engaged in practice or game play while on the field.Carney also wants to remind residents that the vaccine is safe."The most important thing Delawareans can do to beat COVID-19 is to get vaccinated," said Governor Carney. "Talk to your friends and family who have received a shot. Check your local pharmacy for an appointment and talk to your doctor. These vaccines are safe and effective, and they'll protect you and your family from COVID-19."To learn more about getting vaccinated in Delaware,