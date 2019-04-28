Delaware National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

MIDDLETOWN, Del. -- More than 150 people participated in take-back prescription in Delaware.

Today was National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, a safe, convenient and responsible way to dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs.

In Delaware, Middletown police and community groups hosted a take-back program, as part of the DEA's national effort.

For the first time, this location was also on a mission to get unused syringes and needles out of homes too.

"We weren't sure what to expect but we are well over 200 lbs. of sharps that are taken from the public and will be properly disposed of and treated before they head to a landfill," said Matt Georgov of Choice Medwaste.

Without proper disposal these prescriptions, needles, and syringes can be misused by people they are not intended for and contaminate waterways.

More than 150 people took advantage of the takeback program on Saturday.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News