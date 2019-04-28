Delaware National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

MIDDLETOWN, Del. -- More than 150 people participated in take-back prescription in Delaware.Today was National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, a safe, convenient and responsible way to dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs.In Delaware, Middletown police and community groups hosted a take-back program, as part of the DEA's national effort.For the first time, this location was also on a mission to get unused syringes and needles out of homes too."We weren't sure what to expect but we are well over 200 lbs. of sharps that are taken from the public and will be properly disposed of and treated before they head to a landfill," said Matt Georgov of Choice Medwaste.Without proper disposal these prescriptions, needles, and syringes can be misused by people they are not intended for and contaminate waterways.More than 150 people took advantage of the takeback program on Saturday.