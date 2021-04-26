Delaware officer suffered severe head injuries during attack inside home

Corporal Keith Heacook

Randon D. Wilkerson

DELMAR, Delaware (WPVI) -- A Delaware police officer suffered severe head injuries after being attacked inside a home early Sunday morning in Delmar, Sussex County, according to court documents obtained by Action News.Randon D. Wilkerson, 30, is being charged with attempted murder, assault and other offenses in connection with the attack that happened around 5:12 a.m. on the 11000 block of Buckingham Drive in the Yorkshire Estates community.State police say Corporal Keith Heacook with the Delmar Police Department was responding to a home for a fight in progress allegedly involving Wilkerson.A 911 caller reported that Wilkerson was being disorderly, fighting with other residents of the house, and destroying items inside the residence, according to police.According to court documents, a woman who lived in the home told police she witnessed Wilkerson standing over Heacook while slamming his foot on his head inside the living room of the home.Additional officers responded to the home after Heacook became unresponsive over police radio.Heacook was found unconscious, suffering from blunt force trauma to the head. He was rushed to an area hospital and later transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, Maryland where he remains hospitalized."He is a husband, son, brother, and father. Keith is fighting for his life right now and he needs your prayers along with the elderly couple who were also injured," said Chief Ivan Barkley of Delmar Police Department.Police say Wilkerson also assaulted an elderly couple who live across the street."Wilkerson knocked on the back door of a residence and was met by the 73-year-old male victim. The male victim was then assaulted as Wilkerson entered the house and then struck numerous times with a glass object. Wilkerson then repeatedly assaulted a 76-year-old female with the same object before fleeing the house," said police in a news release.The elderly couple sustained significant injuries, police said. Both were transported to area hospitals."My heart is heavy tonight for three innocent victims: Cpl. Keith Heacook of the Delmar Police Department, who is being treated for grave injuries he suffered in an attack this morning, and an elderly couple who also suffered severe injuries at the hands of the same attacker," said Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings.Wilkerson is being held on $451,000.00 cash bond.The Delaware State Police is investigating both incidents, along with the Delmar Police Department, Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and Maryland State Police.