Delaware County man accused of fabricating racist email turns himself in

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (WPVI) -- A Delaware County man accused of identity theft and fabricating a racist government email has turned himself into authorities.

The Action Cam was in Newtown Square Thursday as Nik Hatziefstathiou, also known as "Nik the Hat," was escorted inside district court.

Investigators say the 25-year-old is accused of impersonating reporters, claiming to be with ABC News and the New York Times.

Nik the Hat allegedly posted an article on the YC News website that claimed to expose a racist email from a government official. But, it turned out that email was a fabrication.

The 25-year-old was released on his own recognizance.
