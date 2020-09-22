Delran High School suspends football activities after 3 cases of COVID-19

DELRAN TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- The superintendent of Delran Township Public Schools in Burlington County, New Jersey has confirmed the high school football program has been shut down temporarily.It comes after officials said one person at Delran High School and two people at Delran Intermediate Schools tested positive for coronavirus.In a letter to parents, the superintendent says the varsity and JV football team and coaching staff are now in quarantine.All in-person team activities are suspended until September 29.According to contract tracers, all three cases are the result of household exposure and do not warrant a shutdown of any schools.Delran is scheduled to open its 2020 football season against Cinnaminson on October 2.