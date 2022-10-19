Consumer Reports: Do you need these 5 common dental procedures?

According to Consumer Reports, only 27% have ever gotten a second opinion on a recommended dental treatment or procedure.

Consumer Reports recommends when you do ask for your second opinion, don't explain what the first opinion was, so the new dentist can examine you without any preconceived notions.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Regular dental visits are important for oral health, but a visit to the dentist can be stressful and expensive, especially if it's for something other than a cleaning and a checkup.

Consumer Reports looked at five common dental procedures and decided when and if you need them.

"There's a lot of gray area in dentistry, and there's not always one right answer for a given problem. Some dentists may pressure their patients to get more expensive treatments. That's why it can be wise to get a second opinion," said Catherine Roberts of Consumer Reports.

According to a recent Consumer Reports survey, only 27% have ever gotten a second opinion on a recommended dental treatment or procedure. So, CR sought the advice of dentists themselves to find out what you should do if you're told you need to get something done.

Take a routine procedure like a filling. Replacing or repairing fillings can be important when they're damaged, but be wary if your dentist recommends replacing them simply because they're old.

"Age alone should not be the only reason for new fillings. So, push back if your dentist recommends replacing your fillings just because they're old," said Roberts.

If your dentist recommends a root canal, make sure they perform adequate testing, which may include X-rays and a sensitivity test.

And if your dentist recommends pulling a tooth, consider asking if there are other ways to extend the life of the tooth because an implant can cost you thousands of dollars.

"A tooth extraction is generally the last step for a damaged tooth. So if your dentist recommends an extraction ask them to explain why, and consider getting a second opinion."

To find a dentist for a second opinion, you can search on the American Dental Association's site. Be sure to ask for your records including X-rays to give to the second dentist.

When you do ask for your second opinion, don't explain what the first opinion was, so the new dentist can examine you without any preconceived notions.