Block in Philadelphia neighborhood evacuated due to device found inside home

Officers responded to the scene for a 911 call regarding a person with a gun.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, December 4, 2023 2:21AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A block in the Mayfair neighborhood of Philadelphia has been evacuated due to a suspicious device.

The incident was first reported just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday on the 4200 block of Cottman Avenue.

Once police were inside the property, officers say they found a cardboard box with fuses coming out of it.

The block has since been evacuated and the bomb squad has been notified.

No further information has been released about the incident or person involved.

Stay with Action News for further updates on this developing story.

