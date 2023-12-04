Block in Philadelphia neighborhood evacuated due to device found inside home

Officers responded to the scene for a 911 call regarding a person with a gun.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A block in the Mayfair neighborhood of Philadelphia has been evacuated due to a suspicious device.

The incident was first reported just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday on the 4200 block of Cottman Avenue.

Officers responded to the scene for a 911 call regarding a person with a gun.

Once police were inside the property, officers say they found a cardboard box with fuses coming out of it.

The block has since been evacuated and the bomb squad has been notified.

No further information has been released about the incident or person involved.

