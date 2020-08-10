Plan a beautiful, personal remembrance for your loved one

Dignity Memorial

Every individual's personal passions, milestone moments, and legacies created, weave together to tell a distinct story.

Dignity Memorial can help you craft your final resting plans to honor and celebrate your unique life.

While it is not always easy to talk about your burial wishes, it's important to plan ahead.

Professionals from Dignity Memorial join Gina Gannon on 6abc's Weekend Extra to offer their expertise on why pre-planning is important, and how you can design a final farewell that pays tribute to your life - and leaves your loved ones with memories to cherish.

To download a free planning guide, visit DignityMemorial.com/Details
