Planning a Celebration of Life: Honoring a life well lived

It's never easy to talk about final wishes, but it's an important conversation to have with your family or close friends.
Pre-arranging services or documenting your desires, can help make the experience easier on your loved ones.
An increasing number of people are choosing to have a celebration of life rather than a traditional funeral service.
These events offer a unique way to incorporate the special details, interests, hobbies, and passions that made up one's life story.
A celebration of life service itself becomes an event to remember, and it starts the healing process in a really moving way.
Bianca Rodriquez with Dignity Memorial is here to guide us through the planning process and offer suggestions on how to create a meaningful send-off that honors the individual's life and provides cherished memories for those left behind.
