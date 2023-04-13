Police: Estimated 1 million dimes stolen from truck in Northeast Philadelphia

Chopper 6 over apparent theft of dimes in Northeast Philadelphia

Dimes were found scattered from a Walmart parking lot out to Woodhaven Road.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after someone broke into a trailer containing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of dimes in Northeast Philadelphia.

The discovery was made around 6 a.m. Thursday in a Walmart parking lot on the 4300 block of Byberry Road.

Police on the scene say an estimated one million dimes, worth $100,000, were stolen.

A total of $750,000 worth of dimes were in the truck, police said.

Dimes were found scattered from the Walmart parking lot to Woodhaven Road.

Action News has learned the truck driver picked up the dimes from the Franklin Mint, but was then required by law to get some sleep.

The truck driver parked the big rig in the Walmart parking lot and went home.

When he came back this morning he found the trailer door was open.

It's not known if the thief or thieves knew what was inside. Northeast Detectives say it's not unusual for thieves to break into trailers just to see what they can find.

Sources tell Action News that SWAT officers were called to the scene to help block entrances.

