Philadelphia area restaurants prepare for Dine Latino Restaurant Week

Dine Latino Restaurant Week runs from March 14 through March 18.
By and
Dine Latino Restaurant Week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Close to 20 of the Philadelphia region's best eateries are taking part in Dine Latino Restaurant Week.

It kicks off on Monday, and this is a great time to sample cuisine from a variety of Latin cultures.

It's also a chance to support our small business owners for a week packed with delicious deals.

"You're not finding much vegan Puerto Rican food out there in the city," said Amy Rivera Nassar, owner of Amy's Pastelillos.

For Dine Latino Restaurant Week, Amy is serving up a $20 vegan Rican spread.

"It's a full dinner with really deep Puerto Rican flavors, all vegan and all delicious," she said.

She's making specifically for Queen & Rook Game Cafe in Old City.

Amy is known for her pastelillos, a stuffed, fried Puerto Rican treat.

"We tried Amy's pastelillos at a pop-up at Headhouse Square, we were like, 'Oh, these are delicious,'" said Edward Garcia, owner of Queen & Rook Game Cafe.

This is Queen & Rook Game Cafe's third year participating in Dine Latino Restaurant Week.

A handful of other favorites are also back.

Bar Bombon in Rittenhouse is on board.

In South Philadelphia, Alma del Mar and Christina Martinez' Casa Mexico will participate in this year's festivities.

In North Philadelphia, Izlas Latin Cuisine is also back for a third year.

"We got some Peruvian dishes, we got some Cuban dishes, Puerto Rican and Dominican," said Wilfredo Baez, owner of Izlas Latin Cuisine.

Baez wants to represent all Latin flavors on his menu.

He opened Izlas just before the pandemic, and it barely survived.

"It was the scariest moment of my life," Baez said. "Everything I worked hard for, I thought I was losing it all. But we made it. We are here!"

Dine Latino Restaurant Week runs from March 14 through March 18.

