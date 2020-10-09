Family & Parenting

5-year-old Rhode Island girl battling cancer becomes Disney princess for a day

WOONSOCKET, R.I. -- A 5-year-old girl in Rhode Island battling an advanced form of kidney cancer had one word to describe her special day as a Disney princess.

"Magic," said a very shy Arianna Taft.

She transformed into Belle, Snow White, Elsa and Merida during a magical photo shoot.

RELATED: Mom recreates viral photo shoot with 6 new babies dressed as Disney princesses

Photographer Ashley Richer says heard about how much Arianna loved Disney princesses and stepped up to make her feel like a real one.

She even ordered costumes for her to wear ahead of time.

RELATED: Disney debuts cloth face masks, will donate 1M to charity

Richer took the photos free charge as she has for other sick children in similar circumstances.

"Every second of it is amazing. It's really just to help them feel special for a day and to kind of make them forget about what they're going through," said Richer during an interview with WJAR-TV.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingrhode islanddisneyphotographycancer
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Disney debuts cloth face masks, will donate 1M
Mom recreates viral photo shoot with babies as Disney princesses
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. second lady urges compassion after racist attack
Celebrating Columbus Day in a year of racial reckoning and protest
Boil water advisory in effect for parts of Montco after water main break
Amy Coney Barrett vows to interpret laws 'as they are written'
Girl, 3, runs off trail and falls into scalding water at Yellowstone
Thousands sign up to be deliberately exposed to COVID-19
'Naked ballots' could disqualify your vote in Pa. Here's what to know
Show More
Mayor Kenney joins get out the vote effort in the city
Karen Rogers celebrates 25 years at Action News
Here are some of the top deals for Amazon Prime Day
RARE SIGHT: Humpback whales 'triple breach' off Calif. coast
AccuWeather: Rainy, Breezy and Cool Today
More TOP STORIES News