Disneyland Resort announces dates for ticket sales, new reservation system ahead of April 30 reopening

When the Anaheim parks reopen with limited capacity on April 30, guests will be required to make reservations for entry online and in advance, according to a post on the official Disney Parks Blog. Guests must have a valid ticket to make a reservation.
Admission will initially be available to California residents only, in groups no larger than 3 households, in accordance with health guidelines issued by California officials.
The Disneyland Resort reservation system is scheduled to launch on April 12. Parkgoers with existing tickets can then begin making reservations for the days that their tickets are valid. For those who don't currently have tickets, sales will resume three days later, on April 15.
Here are some key dates to keep in mind:
Disneyland's popular Blue Bayou restaurant to serve alcoholic beverages
April 9: Current ticketholders can check available days for 1-day ticket types at Disneyland.com/ParksUpdates.
April 12: The theme park reservation system will open no earlier than 8 a.m. PT. Guests who already have tickets may start making reservations
April 15: Disneyland and Disney California Adventure ticket sales will resume no earlier than 8 a.m. PT.
Guests with Park Hopper tickets may choose, pending availability, which park to start their day, when making their reservations, and then will be able to visit the other park beginning at 1 p.m. that day.
Both parks are scheduled to open daily at 9 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
