Crime & Safety

Disturbing video shows man kicking elderly woman in face on New York City subway

EMBED <>More Videos

Police are searching for a man, caught on camera, attacking an elderly woman on a number 2 subway train in the Bronx.

WAKEFIELD, Bronx (WPVI) -- Police are searching for a man, caught on camera, attacking an elderly woman on a number 2 subway train in the Bronx.

WABC-TV reports, witnesses say the man in the video kicked the victim in the face and body, causing her to bleed.

The incident happened on March 10th at 3:10 a.m.

The suspect then got off the train at Nereid Avenue.

The victim stayed on the train for one more northbound stop.

She received medical attention when the train pulled into the 241st Street stop in the Wakefield section.

The suspect is described as a black man, approximately 40-years-old, 6'0", 180 lbs., with a black goatee. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black knit cap, long black and white checkered scarf, metal framed glasses, and black pants.

Anyone with information in regard to this assault is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetynew york citythe bronxmtanypdsubway crimewoman attackedwoman assaultedu.s. & worldcaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Confirmed, suspected mumps cases reach over 100
Funeral arrangements for fallen Philadelphia firefighter
2 arrests after spa raided in Bryn Mawr
Police impostors tie up victims, abduct woman in NE Phila.
Nation's first supervised injection site may get a lease in Philly
Three-year-old girl scolds and separates parents for 'gross' kiss
CVS selling cannabis-based products in 8 states
Show More
Fire at Philly airport parking lot damages 5 cars
Fishtown home damaged due to faulty construction collapses in rain
2 American soldiers killed in Afghanistan, US forces say
Bryce Harper hit 2 home runs while wearing Phillie Phanatic socks
16-year-old Texas teen accepted to 9 law schools
More TOP STORIES News