WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Delaware pup finds new hiding place to take cover during storms

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, August 22, 2023 2:55PM
Pup finds new hiding place to take cover during storms
EMBED <>More Videos

One pup in Dover, Delaware recently found herself in a frightening situation and found a new solution.

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Dog owners know the anxiousness that comes with fireworks or thunderstorms.

One pup in Dover, Delaware recently found herself in a frightening situation and found a new solution.

Winter, the German Shepherd, became upset during last week's storms.

Jennifer Brown, Winter's owner, said she had jumped into the dryer back on July 4 while she was doing laundry during the holiday fireworks.

Since then, Winter now sits by the dryer and whines during a storm until the owner opens it.

It's safe to say she found her new favorite hiding spot.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW