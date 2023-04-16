Chester County teen founds nonprofit, clinic to endorse bicycle safety after being in crash

The teen hopes that by developing his non-profit, he can spread his message of safety for years to come.

BERWYN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Nice weather always leads to more and more people getting out on their bicycles.

In Chester County, a clinic was held on Saturday to provide important reminders about bike safety ahead of the summer season.

The clinic is the brainchild of Dom Pecora, a young man who runs a non-profit to fix old bikes.

Once he's done with repairs, he donates them to anyone with a desire to ride.

But first, he says he wants to ensure riders are safe.

"So, the big thing is like, wearing a helmet, and not only wearing it but wearing it to the point that it fits. So, it will be as safe as possible," said Pecora.

Pecora is all too familiar with how important bike safety is.

When he was in preschool, he was struck by a car while riding his bike.

Pecora hopes that by developing his non-profit, he can spread his message of safety for years to come.