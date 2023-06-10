Delaware man shoots woman in apartment after violent altercation with 14-year-old: Police

The female victim confronted the 41-year-old man with a baseball bat, officers say.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in New Castle County are investigating a domestic-related shooting incident involving a 14-year-old.

Officials say the incident began on Friday when police responded to the Cynwyd Club Apartment Complex in Wilmington for reports of a domestic-related shooting in progress.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 40-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the torso and a contusion on her head.

Investigators learned that a physical altercation with weapons took place earlier that evening between a 14-year-old male and a 41-year-old man.

The female victim responded to the apartment and confronted the 41-year-old man with a baseball bat, officers say.

The man armed himself with a handgun and ultimately shot the victim.

The victim and the teen then fled the area and called 911.

All three people were transported to the Christiana Medical Center where they were treated and released, police say.

The man, who police identified as Michael Ruduszewski, was taken into custody at the scene.

Ruduszewski has been charged with assault in the first degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, and child abuse in the second degree.

This investigation is still active and anyone with information or surveillance video related to this incident is asked to contact Detective Daniel Vucci at 302-395-8110 or by email at Daniel.Vucci@newcastlede.gov.