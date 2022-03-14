FYI Philly

Sisters collaborate to bring Dope Botanicals plant-based wellness to Rittenhouse

Dope Botanicals made its Philly debut in January.
By Timothy Walton
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dope Botanicals made its Philly debut in January.

Sisters Nakia and Taahira Stith opened the space after living the plant-based life "before it was a trend."

Both sisters, who grew up 13 years apart, credit their father for putting the family on a plant-based diet as they grew up.

Inside the Rittenhouse Square shop, you will find a wall of herbs for teas.

Each is sold by the ounce with custom blends available.

Every purchase also comes with instructions on how to properly prepare or use the products they sell.

Opposite the herb wall is a wall of products created in-house with everything from liquid tinctures to powders for infusing your diet.

Behind the counter they are using fresh ingredients for smoothies and shakes and creating tonics like Cool Killa to help remedy a hangover or headache.

The shop is based around the healing power of herbs with claims to help sleep, mood and energy levels.

257 South 20th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
