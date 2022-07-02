Police: 19-year-old killed in double shooting in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in Kensington Saturday morning.Police say gunshots rang out around 1:30 a.m. on the 1900 block of North 3rd Street.First responders found a 19-year-old man shot in the chest.He was pronounced dead at the scene.A second person is in stable condition at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand.No arrests or motive at this time.