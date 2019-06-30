Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critical

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that has killed one and left another in critical condition.

It happened early Sunday morning in the 3000 block of West Clearfield Street.

Police said a woman in her 20s was found dead lying between two parked cars and a man in his mid-30s was found a short distance away shot three times, in the neck, chest and shoulder.

The man was taken by car to Temple University Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. Officials said he is in critical condition.

Police said they were notified of the shootings by the victim's sister, who drove to the 39th district to report hearing shots being fired. They said at the time of the report she was unaware that it had been her sister that was shot and killed.

Police are searching for two men who were seen driving away in a silver Ford Crown Victoria.
