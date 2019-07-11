Double shooting leaves 2 dead in West Philadelphia

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5388433" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 2 Shot in West Philadelphia as reported during Action News at 11 on July 10, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men have died after a double shooting in West Philadelphia on Wednesday night.It happened around 10:30 p.m. on the 6100 block of Callowhill Street.Police say both men were shot on the block and rushed to the hospital where they later died.It's unclear what sparked the gunfire.Shots rang out earlier Wednesday night on at 60th and Walton Avenue.Police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.A 28-year-old man was shot several times and killed.Police say a 52-year-old man was struck in the right hand. He's in stable condition.No arrests have been made in both shootings.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.