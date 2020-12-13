Man critical after double shooting in North Philadelphia

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are investigating a double shooting in North Philadelphia Sunday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. in the 3700 block of North Marshall Street.

Police said a man in his 20s was shot at least four times in his stomach. He is in the hospital in critical condition.

Another man was shot in the leg. He is listed in stable condition.

Police said so far no arrests have been made.
