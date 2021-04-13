Montco mom creates Dream Hutz custom themed tents for small, special sleepovers and events

Allison Kozej worked in finance, then became a stay-at-home mom and now she's the creative mind in Montgomery County behind Dream Hutz.
She designs themed tents that turn small sibling or family sleepovers into special events.
They are smaller, more intimate gatherings where kids can still celebrate - at home!
"I think that people really still want to do something special for their kids, but it's so hard right now with not being able to do the big parties," said Kozej. "I've had so many people saying my son or my daughter didn't even have a birthday party last year because we were right in the thick of everything, so they really wanted to do something special this year."
Kozej was inspired by her own kids, who love to make forts.
She designs all kinds of custom tent themes, from unicorns and mermaids to superheroes and Harry Potter.
Kozej says she's been there for some of the surprises and is overwhelmed at how much kids have truly been missing this kind of joy.
"One little girl started crying because she was so happy and excited, which made me cry, of course," she said. "It's so much more than I thought it would be when I started the business. It has brought so much excitement and magic to the kids during this really tough year."
Dream Hutz is based out of Schwenksville and Kozej does travel for setup and cleanup.
For anyone thinking of starting their own business right now, she says go for it. She adds that the community is really supporting small businesses in a big way this year.
For more information, visit: https://dreamhutz.com/