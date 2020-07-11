Drive-by shooting leaves two injured in Olney

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people are hospitalized after a double shooting in the city's Olney section early Saturday.It happened around 2 a.m. in the 5800 block of North Hope Street.Police said a 23-year-old man was driving with a 20-year-old female passenger when at least two gunmen opened fire on their car. According to investigators, the man was shot in the shoulder and the woman was shot in the leg.The man drove away from the scene of the shooting but officers stopped their car and then transported the two to Einstein Medical Center.Officials said both are in stable condition.There have been no arrests made at this time.