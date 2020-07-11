Drive-by shooting leaves two injured in Olney

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people are hospitalized after a double shooting in the city's Olney section early Saturday.

It happened around 2 a.m. in the 5800 block of North Hope Street.

Police said a 23-year-old man was driving with a 20-year-old female passenger when at least two gunmen opened fire on their car. According to investigators, the man was shot in the shoulder and the woman was shot in the leg.

The man drove away from the scene of the shooting but officers stopped their car and then transported the two to Einstein Medical Center.

Officials said both are in stable condition.

There have been no arrests made at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiagun violenceshootingdrive by shootingguns
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. adds 1K COVID-19 cases, biggest 1-day report since May
AccuWeather: Humid, T'Storm Around
Tropical Storm Fay hits Jersey shore with heavy rain, high winds
Concerns surrounding citizens not wearing masks amid COVID-19
Free slurpee day 2020 canceled due to pandemic
Trump commutes Roger Stone's sentence
City orders closure of encampment along Ben Franklin Parkway
Show More
Tropical Storm Fay brings rip currents, flooding to Delaware
NJ's COVID-19 transmission rate drops below 1.0
Hit-and-run driver runs over victim while fleeing: Police
24-year-old New Jersey native, shares journey from homelessness to homeowner
East Passyunk, Northern Liberties cancel upcoming street closures
More TOP STORIES News