Driver says shots fired at car on Roosevelt Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are investigating after a man says he was injured when someone opened fire on his vehicle while he was driving on the Roosevelt Boulevard.

The victim said it happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday on the Boulevard near Fox Street. Originally, the victim told police he had been shot on the Schuylkill Expressway.

The man suffered a graze wound to the arm. He took a cab to Jefferson University Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Authorities say his friends drove his vehicle to the hospital where it is parked outside the emergency room surrounded by police vehicles. It is not clear if the friends were in the car when the shots were fired.

The Action Cam showed a number of bullet holes on the driver's side window.

Both Philadelphia police and Pennsylvania State Police are involved in the investigation.

