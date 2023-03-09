WATCH LIVE

drive by shooting

Driver shoots at another driver, causes crash near Delaware-Maryland border

The driver of the overturned vehicle was shot in the hand.

Thursday, March 9, 2023
Thursday, March 9, 2023 5:44PM
Driver shoots at another driver, causes crash near Delaware-Maryland border
ELKTON, Maryland (WPVI) -- Police are searching for a driver who shot at another driver near the Delaware-Maryland border, causing a crash.

The incident happened on Elkton Road in Elkton, Maryland on Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say two vehicles were traveling next to one another when one of the drivers opened fire on the other. This caused the other vehicle to go off the road and overturn.

The shooter fled the scene and remains at large.

