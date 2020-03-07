Man struck, killed by driver in Pennsauken hit-and-run; suspect wanted

PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities in Pennsauken Township are searching for the driver who fatally struck a pedestrian early Friday morning.It happened around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Route 130 and Terrace Avenue.Police say upon arrival to the scene the victim was found lying in the roadway dead from his injuries.Police believe the man was struck and killed by the driver of an Infinity sedan."Through the investigation, detectives found evidence that the car involved has noticeable damage to the front grill," said the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.Authorities have not identified the victim.Anyone with any information is asked to call 856-488-0080.