Driver sought in hit-and-run that left man critical in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are looking for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash that injured a man in Center City.

It happened around 9:27 a.m. on Saturday, November 10 on the 2100 block of Market Street.

Police say the vehicle is described as possibly a white 2010 to 2013 Kia Forte sedan with a possible bug deflector on the hood.

It was traveling south on 21st Street and turning east on Market when it made contact with a 59-year-old man within the crosswalk.

Police say the vehicle fled the scene and was last seen east on Market Street then south on 19th Street.

The victim was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital. He is listed in critical condition with a head injury.

Anyone with information is asked to call 215-685-3180/3181/3182.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newshit and runpedestrian struckpedestrian injured
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Infant ibuprofen sold at CVS, Walmart, Family Dollar recalled
Elementary school teacher killed in Camden Co. crash
Philly man freed from jail steals car from its parking lot, police say
Child, grandfather among 5 injured in SW Philadelphia fire
AccuWeather: Watching for possible weekend storm
Man pushed under truck in random attack in downtown LA
Firefighter hit by falling air conditioner in Center City
Co-workers surprise teacher by giving her a free car
Show More
DUI driver gets 30-to-life for crash that killed 6 people in California
Philly technical school abruptly closes while class in session
Dad makes daughter walk 5 miles to school after bullying incident
Chaos erupts over Cheesecake Factory freebies, DoorDash driver arrested
Police: 12 people bail out of vehicle during traffic stop in Del.
More News