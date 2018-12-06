Driver sought in hit-and-run that left man critical in Center City

Philadelphia police are looking for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash that injured a man in Center City.It happened around 9:27 a.m. on Saturday, November 10 on the 2100 block of Market Street.Police say the vehicle is described as possibly a white 2010 to 2013 Kia Forte sedan with a possible bug deflector on the hood.It was traveling south on 21st Street and turning east on Market when it made contact with a 59-year-old man within the crosswalk.Police say the vehicle fled the scene and was last seen east on Market Street then south on 19th Street.The victim was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital. He is listed in critical condition with a head injury.Anyone with information is asked to call------