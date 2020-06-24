Water safety tips after 3 family members drown in New Jersey pool

By and Heather Grubola
EAST BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The tragic drowning deaths of three family members in Middlesex County, New Jersey earlier this week has brought up issues of pool safety. The investigation into the tragedy is ongoing but sources say the cause may be electrical. Action News talked with an aquatic investigator who has some important pool safety tips.

An 8-year-old child, her mother and her grandfather were found dead Monday afternoon in the above-ground swimming pool in their backyard.

Aquatic safety consultant Michael Oostman has investigated hundreds of drownings across the country and said what happened in East Brunswick is rare and the large majority of drownings happen when children or non-swimmers are unsupervised.

RELATED: 2 adults, 1 child found dead after drowning in East Brunswick, N.J. pool, police say
EMBED More News Videos

Friends, family and neighbors are devastated after three people, including a child, were found dead in a pool in Middlesex County on Monday afternoon.



"Any body of water has the opportunity to take someone's life," he said. "The message I want to get across today while we talk is supervision is critical in and around any body of water that you're going to be swimming within."

Oostman also said to make sure you have a certified electrician and a certified pool inspector check out your pool and its surroundings.

"If there was a light, for example, that the bonding on the electrical cord came undone or if the grounding didn't work properly and that current was put into the swimming pool or onto a metal device, sometimes we'll see that in railings or ladders that can become electrocuted, and then anyone that touches that would certainly experience the full brunt of the current," he said.

But Oostman stresses the real takeaway is to be aware and make sure non-swimmers have a properly fitted Coast Guard-approved life jacket on at all times, even in your own backyard.

"Making sure please, please, please that we are supervising children and anyone when they're in a body of water, in particular a backyard swimming pool," he said.

More pool safety tips
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
middlesex countysafetydrowningchild deathswimmingsocietypoolfamilyaction news troubleshootersconsumer
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly officials will seek removal of Columbus statue from Marconi Plaza
Man charged with murder after woman's body found in trash bag
Troubleshooters investigate complaints against CheapoAir.com
NJ tells visitors from states with high rates to quarantine
Many NJ indoor activities can reopen next week, but not all
Camille Cosby breaks silence after husband granted appeal
3 men indicted on murder charges in killing of Ahmaud Arbery
Show More
Mother in 'disbelief' after son shot 17 times in Philly
Six Flags reopening July 4th weekend with new safety measures
SEPTA, NJ TRANSIT increasing services
Restaurant apologizes after Black woman, son denied service
GNC files for Ch. 11 bankruptcy protection
More TOP STORIES News