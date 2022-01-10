Dunkin' unveils 2022 winter menu: Stroopwafel Donut, Brown Sugar Oat Latte, more

Dunkin'

Dunkin'

Dunkin'

Dunkin'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In the mood for a Stroopwafel Donut? Well, now you get one.It's getting colder and colder outside which means many restaurants are unveiling their annual winter menus.One of those places is Dunkin'.The coffee and donut shop is offering new food items as well as hot and cold winter beverages.The first item we'll focus on is the Stroopwafel Donut.What is it?Here's how Dunkin' describes it:"The new Stroopwafel Donut features Dunkin's beloved chocolate frosted donut topped with a mini Stroopwafel cookie that combines caramel between two crunchy wafer cookies. Bursting with flavor, the mini Stroopwafel cookie can also be dunked into a Dunkin' beverage, like the new Winter Blend Coffee, to create a delightful pairing."On the beverage side, Dunkin's menu has Winter Blend Coffee and Brown Sugar Oat Liced Latte.Dunkin' describes the Winter Blend Coffee as "full-bodied, smooth medium roast (that) boasts notes of gingersnap and is available hot or iced."Dunkin' is serving $2 medium hot or iced Winter Blend Coffee through Feb. 1.Dunkin' says Brown Sugar Oat Liced Latte "blends rich, handcrafted espresso with creamy oatmilk and Brown Sugar Cookie flavor."Dunkin's has another coffee offer. Dunkin' says guests who join the DD Perks loyalty program can get one free medium hot or iced coffee when they sign up online or on the Dunkin' app through Feb. 22.If you are looking for winter-esque eats, Dunkin' has Omelet Bites, available in two varieties: Bacon & Cheddar and Egg White & Veggie.And yes, there's a deal for these too! DD Perks members will get a free beverage reward when they purchase either Omelet Bites variety between Jan. 5-11, Dunkin' says.Also on Dunkin's winter menu are Chive & Onion Stuffed Bagel Minis. Dunkin' says the flavor is "a savory onion bagel filled with chive cream cheese and topped with toasted onions."