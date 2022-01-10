dunkin'

Dunkin' unveils 2022 winter menu: Stroopwafel Donut, Brown Sugar Oat Latte, more

Four new items have been added to for the season.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News Brighter News: January 10, 2022

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In the mood for a Stroopwafel Donut? Well, now you get one.

It's getting colder and colder outside which means many restaurants are unveiling their annual winter menus.

One of those places is Dunkin'.

The coffee and donut shop is offering new food items as well as hot and cold winter beverages.

The first item we'll focus on is the Stroopwafel Donut.

Dunkin'



What is it?

Here's how Dunkin' describes it:

"The new Stroopwafel Donut features Dunkin's beloved chocolate frosted donut topped with a mini Stroopwafel cookie that combines caramel between two crunchy wafer cookies. Bursting with flavor, the mini Stroopwafel cookie can also be dunked into a Dunkin' beverage, like the new Winter Blend Coffee, to create a delightful pairing."

On the beverage side, Dunkin's menu has Winter Blend Coffee and Brown Sugar Oat Liced Latte.

Dunkin' describes the Winter Blend Coffee as "full-bodied, smooth medium roast (that) boasts notes of gingersnap and is available hot or iced."

Dunkin'



Dunkin' is serving $2 medium hot or iced Winter Blend Coffee through Feb. 1.

Dunkin' says Brown Sugar Oat Liced Latte "blends rich, handcrafted espresso with creamy oatmilk and Brown Sugar Cookie flavor."

Dunkin'



Dunkin's has another coffee offer. Dunkin' says guests who join the DD Perks loyalty program can get one free medium hot or iced coffee when they sign up online or on the Dunkin' app through Feb. 22.

If you are looking for winter-esque eats, Dunkin' has Omelet Bites, available in two varieties: Bacon & Cheddar and Egg White & Veggie.



And yes, there's a deal for these too! DD Perks members will get a free beverage reward when they purchase either Omelet Bites variety between Jan. 5-11, Dunkin' says.

Also on Dunkin's winter menu are Chive & Onion Stuffed Bagel Minis. Dunkin' says the flavor is "a savory onion bagel filled with chive cream cheese and topped with toasted onions."

Dunkin'

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkdunkin'donutscoffee
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DUNKIN'
Dunkin' customer surprises beloved employee with new home
The 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade is back!
Dunkin' killing suspect may be linked to several violent crimes: police
Man arrested in Dunkin' killing is suspect in 2 other murders
TOP STORIES
Philly-born comedian Bob Saget found dead in hotel room
'Full House' cast shares memories of Bob Saget
18-year-old shot in the face in Philadelphia
CA police pull pilot from plane moments before train crash
AccuWeather: Cold Today, Arctic Cold Front Arrives Tonight
More than 90 Philly schools switching to virtual as of today
Tom Brady on facing Eagles: 'Toughest opponent all year'
Show More
Golden Globes 2022 winners: See the full list
Robbery at Northeast Philadelphia Wawa under investigation
Some 'streeteries' to be removed as Center City Restaurant Week starts
19 dead, including 9 children, in fire at NYC apartment building
Judge says Novak Djokovic can stay in Australia
More TOP STORIES News