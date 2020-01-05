Eagles fan who carried mother down 10 flights to escape fire invited to Wild Card game by Zach Ertz

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5814124" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Man carries mothers down 10 flights to escape fire: as seen on Action News Mornings on January 4, 2020.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia Eagles fan who carried his mother down 10 flights of stairs during a fire in Wynnefield Heights was invited to the team's pivotal playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.Firefighters responded to the Brith Sholom House on the 3900 block of Conshohocken Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Saturday for a fire at a senior living facility.Resident Shawn Smith, who is his mother's caregiver, told Action News they didn't smell smoke at first."And then the hallways on the 10th floor started filling up with smoke. So I grabbed my mother and I threw her over my shoulder and I had to carry her down 10 flights of steps," Smith said.Smith, who was wearing an Ertz jersey and no shoes, said he acted as quickly as he could."It was a scary situation, but I got my mother out. That was all I was concerned about," Smith said.Ertz later saw Smith's story on Action News had invited him and a guest to Sunday's game at the Linc."I am overwhelmed. I'm going to take my jacket off in the cold and we gonna support Zach Ertz," Smith said.No serious injuries were reported in the fire.