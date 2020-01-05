Eagles fan who carried mother down 10 flights to escape fire invited to Wild Card game by Zach Ertz

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia Eagles fan who carried his mother down 10 flights of stairs during a fire in Wynnefield Heights was invited to the team's pivotal playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Firefighters responded to the Brith Sholom House on the 3900 block of Conshohocken Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Saturday for a fire at a senior living facility.

Resident Shawn Smith, who is his mother's caregiver, told Action News they didn't smell smoke at first.

"And then the hallways on the 10th floor started filling up with smoke. So I grabbed my mother and I threw her over my shoulder and I had to carry her down 10 flights of steps," Smith said.

Man carries mother down 10 flights to escape Philadelphia senior facility fire
EMBED More News Videos

Man carries mothers down 10 flights to escape fire: as seen on Action News Mornings on January 4, 2020.



Smith, who was wearing an Ertz jersey and no shoes, said he acted as quickly as he could.

"It was a scary situation, but I got my mother out. That was all I was concerned about," Smith said.

Ertz later saw Smith's story on Action News had invited him and a guest to Sunday's game at the Linc.

"I am overwhelmed. I'm going to take my jacket off in the cold and we gonna support Zach Ertz," Smith said.

No serious injuries were reported in the fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wynnefield heights (philadelphia)philadelphiafire escapebuilding fireaction news sportsfirephiladelphia eaglessenior citizens
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 dead, 60 hospitalized in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash
All things Eagles: Hype video, Linc security, free SEPTA
Police announce arrest in fatal deli stabbing in Audubon, N.J.
AccuWeather: Windy And Cooler
3 Americans killed in Al-Shabab attack at Kenyan military base
What Americans should know about US airstrike
Attorney General Josh Shapiro is Overheard at Tredici
Show More
Chester County musician tells tale of Eagles' up-and-down season
SPORTS FLASH VOTE: How far can the Birds go in playoffs?
Brothahood Foundation gives back to troubled youth
Shootout on Walnut Street leaves one critical
Trump says 52 targets already lined up if Iran retaliates
More TOP STORIES News