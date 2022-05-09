Philadelphia Eagles

2022 Home Opener: Eagles to host Vikings on 'Monday Night Football' on 6abc

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The full 2022 Philadelphia Eagles schedule will be announced on Thursday, but thanks to the newest members of the ABC family, we know one of the games.

The Eagles will host the Minnesota Vikings for their home opener during Week 2 on Monday, September 19.

The "Monday Night Football" game will be broadcast on 6abc starting at 8:30 p.m.

The announcement was made by the new MNF broadcast team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman live on "Good Morning America."



The duo, who both have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, signed multiyear agreements to join ABC/ESPN back in March.

Buck and Aikman have teamed together in the broadcast booth for 20 NFL seasons.

In 2022, they will match the legendary broadcasting duo of Pat Summerall and John Madden with their 21st season together in the booth.

Lisa Salters, Monday Night Football's longest-tenured sideline reporter, will return for her 11th season on the series.

The Eagles-Viking game will be part of an MNF doubleheader along with Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills airing on ESPN at 7:15 p.m.



ESPN contributed to this report.

Disney is the parent company of ESPN and 6abc.
