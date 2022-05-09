2022 Home Opener: Eagles to host Vikings on 'Monday Night Football' on 6abc

The Eagles will host the Minnesota Vikings for their home opener during Week 2 on Monday, September 19.
The "Monday Night Football" game will be broadcast on 6abc starting at 8:30 p.m.
The announcement was made by the new MNF broadcast team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman live on "Good Morning America."
❗️𝙃𝙊𝙈𝙀 𝙊𝙋𝙀𝙉𝙀𝙍 ❗️— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 9, 2022
Stay tuned on Thursday at 8 PM ET for our full schedule release, presented by @Hyundai.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/fvTUrb9HlB
The duo, who both have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, signed multiyear agreements to join ABC/ESPN back in March.
Buck and Aikman have teamed together in the broadcast booth for 20 NFL seasons.
In 2022, they will match the legendary broadcasting duo of Pat Summerall and John Madden with their 21st season together in the booth.
Lisa Salters, Monday Night Football's longest-tenured sideline reporter, will return for her 11th season on the series.
The Eagles-Viking game will be part of an MNF doubleheader along with Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills airing on ESPN at 7:15 p.m.
Two huge matchups on the slate for MNF in Week 2 this season! 👀— NFL (@NFL) May 9, 2022
Tune in for the full schedule reveal on Thursday, 5/12 at 8pm ET on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/q53Bqid2X5
ESPN contributed to this report.
Disney is the parent company of ESPN and 6abc.