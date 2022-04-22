Top places to celebrate Earth Day in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Since 1970, we have paid tribute to Mother Nature in all her glory with Earth Day, and today over 193 countries recognize and celebrate the holiday.I've found some great places to explore that will help you truly appreciate all our beautiful planet has to offer...and because I would never let you down, I found snacks too!is a National Historic Landmark in Southwest Philadelphia. This public garden sits on 50 acres of Lenape territory just off the banks of the Schuylkill River. The original greenhouse built in 1760 still stands on the property allowing for an educational outdoor experience.sits in West Fairmount Park. It's a traditional 17th century-style Japanese house built in 1953 as a gift from Japan to American citizens. You can feed the fish in the surrounding lotus pond and tour the house for a dive into Japanese culture. Just don't forget to take off your shoes!exists with a goal to maintain and protect freshwater tidal marsh in Pennsylvania. You can take a gorgeous walk through 1,000 acres of meadows, woods and fields, and observe all of the natural wildlife living within.in Doylestown surrounds Lake Galena, a 365-acre lake that runs off of Neshaminy Creek. The entire park is 1,500 acres giving you the opportunity to get a look at any of the 250 species of birds and other animals seen on its grounds.is a whopping 5,283 acres, allowing for a variety of outdoor activities like hiking, biking, horseback riding, picnicking, swimming, boating and fishing. It gets its name from the 10-foot high rock piles that make ringing sounds when struck. Bring the family, and you might even want to bring your very own hammer!contains 2,042 acres of trails for people in any activity level. Forbidden Drive is a huge attraction of the park with its gravel trail that follows the Wissahickon Creek. Here you can bike ride, picnic, hike, or fish and it's great spot to bring your pup too!Fortunately,doesn't forbid amazing food!is the perfect place for a pit stop during your outdoor journey. (I think I ate the entire menu!) The steak frites with a side of horseradish cream and the crab cakes with grilled garlic bread over a light salad were a great filling option. The cheesesteak eggrolls were made with filet, and filled with gooey provolone cheese and onion, and played with creole mustard. And I was shocked to try the best thing that I've eaten in a long time...the hot chicken sandwich with chipotle mayo and about a million pickles. It's light but crispy, spicy and sweet. I have no doubt that it will end up on my Top dishes of 2022!Did I mention that they also have a full bar? I sipped on the 1853, a whiskey drink with blueberry lime and ginger beer. But the shim sham was tasty too, a fruity champagne cocktail with edible glitter...and you know I love anything sparkly!