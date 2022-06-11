Police: Double shooting leaves 18-year-old dead in East Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that left an 18-year-old dead in East Germantown.The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. on the 5500 block of Devon Street.Police say an 18-year-old male was shot once in the head and once in the left shoulder.He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.A 25-year-old man was shot twice in the back and once in the left arm.He was transported by private vehicle to Albert Einstein Medical Center, and was listed in stable condition.No weapons have been recovered from the scene, officials say.So far, no arrests have been made.