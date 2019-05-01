2 Swarthmore College fraternities will disband after leak of documents

"Dear Swarthmore Community,



We, the brothers of Phi Psi Fraternity, seek to address the harm caused to the community, including but not limited to the release of unofficial Phi Psi documents from 2013 and 2014. The content of the documents released is unacceptable, and we understand the long-term impact of the documents on our fraternity's culture as a toxic element that cannot continue to exist on Swarthmore's campus. At 8:00 PM tonight, April 30th, the brothers unanimously voted to dissolve Phi Psi fraternity on Swarthmore's campus following a week of deliberation. As we said in our earlier statement, the current members were in high school and middle school at the time of the writing of these documents. We were appalled and disgusted by the content of these minutes, which led us to question our affiliation with an organization whose former members could write such heinous statements. We cannot in good conscience be members of an organization with such a painful history. Since the start of our membership, we made it our mission to improve the culture and perception of Phi Psi. Unfortunately, the wounds are too deep to repair, and the best course of action for all those involved is to disband the fraternity completely and give up the fraternity house. We condemn sexual violence, racism, homophobia, misogyny, and discrimination in all of its forms, and we will continue as individuals to work to create a campus where these issues are eradicated completely. We hope that our decision will help the campus achieve transformative justice for those who have been harmed and promote institutional healing.



Sincerely,



The Brothers of Phi Psi Fraternity"

"Over the last few weeks, Swarthmore Delta Upsilon has listened to the concerns and feelings of the campus community. After much discussion, the members of Delta Upsilon have unanimously decided that disbanding our fraternity is in the best interest of the Swarthmore community. We hope that our former house will provide a space that is inclusive, safe, and promotes healing."

SWARTHMORE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Two Swarthmore College fraternities are closing their doors in response to recent disturbing claims.Both Phi Psi and Delta Upsilon posted statements to their Facebook pages late Tuesday night.The frats each said the decisions to disband were unanimous.Swarthmore Phi Psi Fraternity wrote:Swarthmore Delta Upsilon Fraternity wrote the following on Facebook:A student sit-in against the organizations started in light of information published by two campus publications.Earlier this month, The Phoenix and Voices released internal Phi Psi documents from 2012 to 2016 that they say were anonymously leaked. The redacted documents included jokes about sexual assault; derogatory comments about women, minorities and the LGBT community; videos and photos of sexual encounters where all parties may not have known they were being recorded - and even referenced a "rape attic."The college said Monday that the authenticity of the documents has not yet been verified.After the protests started Saturday, Swarthmore College President Valerie Smith suspended activities at both Phi Psi and the school's only other fraternity, Delta Upsilon. But demonstrators want the school to go even further.The school's only sorority functions as a community organization and does not have an on-campus house like the two fraternities. It does not hold parties, she said.Swarthmore is home to about 1,600 students.---The Associated Press contributed to this report.