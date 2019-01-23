A five-year-old boy was left alone on the school bus for seven hours Wednesday, after the driver had dropped off all of his classmates at Linden Hill Elementary in Pike Creek, Delaware."The bus driver got out and I was crying for a bit and then I stopped crying," said Ibn Polk. "I was scared."Ibn fell asleep by the time he arrives at the school and security footage shows that the driver ignored warnings from other students that he was still on the bus."I didn't really know what was going on because I know I dropped my baby off at the bus stop and he was in the bus," said mother Ivana Dennis.Ibn makes it all of the way to the school bus yard and it wasn't until the driver came back in the afternoon that he is finally spotted.According to Red Clay School District, the bus Ibn was on had a child reminder alarm system that was not working.There were other checkpoints the driver should have followed when she pulled off from the school and arrived at the bus yard.And his parents weren't notified immediately because attendance was taken after the daily automatic call goes out to parents with absent children."We recognize that procedures in place were not followed and this was a breakdown, a failure," said Pati Nash of the Red Clay School District.The driver had 20-years' experience and was employed by Sutton Bus Company but will now no longer drive for the school district.------