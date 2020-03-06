Education

Central Bucks School District closes 5 schools due to coronavirus exposure

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Five schools in the Central Bucks School District will be closed Friday after some people were exposed to a confirmed case of the coronavirus.

In an alert posted on its website, the district said school officials were made aware of the COVID-19 exposure late Thursday evening.

No details about the exposure were released, including who was involved or where it occurred.

"After consulting with local and state health authorities, and out of an abundance of caution, CBSD has decided to close 5 schools today, March 6, 2020," the alert read.

RELATED: Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News Correspondent Zachary Kiesch reports on how to prepare and protect yourself from the coronavirus.



Those schools are:

  • Butler Elementary School


  • Central Bucks South High School


  • Titus Elementary School


  • Tohickon Middle School


  • Tamanend Middle School


The schools will be closed for students, teachers and staff.

There are 23 schools in the Central Bucks School District, including 15 elementary schools, five middle schools and three high schools.

Meanwhile, the City of Philadelphia is checking two possible cases of coronavirus. New Jersey has two presumptive positive cases of COVID-19.

RELATED: How to combat and calm coronavirus COVID-19 anxiety
EMBED More News Videos

With the number of reported cases of coronavirus rising in the U.S. there is a sentiment of caution, for some even worry, around catching the virus known as COVID-19.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationdoylestown boroughcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people being tested for coronavirus in Philadelphia
2nd presumptive positive coronavirus case in New Jersey
US COVID-19 death toll hits 12 as officials scramble to make more tests available
Man shot after nearly hitting police officers with car in Wilmington
AccuWeather: Rain and Raw Today With Wet Snowflakes
Here's how to get a free donut at Dunkin' on Fridays in March
Yeadon police swear in first full-time female officer
Show More
Delaware farmer uses fish to grow plants
Coronavirus: What precautions are you taking?
Philly police officer arrested, charged with assault
Chris Pratt, Tom Holland discuss Pixar's 'Onward'
Gun found in jail where Jeffrey Epstein killed himself: Officials
More TOP STORIES News