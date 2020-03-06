Central Bucks School District closes 5 schools due to coronavirus exposure

In an alert posted on its website, the district said school officials were made aware of the COVID-19 exposure late Thursday evening.
No details about the exposure were released, including who was involved or where it occurred.
"After consulting with local and state health authorities, and out of an abundance of caution, CBSD has decided to close 5 schools today, March 6, 2020," the alert read.
Those schools are:
- Butler Elementary School
- Central Bucks South High School
- Titus Elementary School
- Tohickon Middle School
- Tamanend Middle School
The schools will be closed for students, teachers and staff.
There are 23 schools in the Central Bucks School District, including 15 elementary schools, five middle schools and three high schools.
Meanwhile, the City of Philadelphia is checking two possible cases of coronavirus. New Jersey has two presumptive positive cases of COVID-19.
