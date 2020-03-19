Education

Pennsylvania Department of Education cancels PSSA, Keystone exams amid COVID-19 outbreak

The Pennsylvania Department of Education has announced the cancellation of all PSSA testing and Keystone exams for the 2019-20 school year as a result of COVID-19.

"Our school communities are operating within unprecedented conditions," said Secretary of Education Pedro A. Rivera. "Schools are making extraordinary efforts to remain connected to students and families, to provide food service and to put appropriate systems in place to continue student learning. Assessments should not be the focus of school leaders right now."

PSSA testing was scheduled to begin April 20.

Keystone testing was scheduled to begin May 11.

Secretary Rivera said the department is monitoring emerging federal guidance, working with other states to advocate for flexibility, and will pursue appropriate waivers to the fullest extent allowable as soon as the USDE guidance is clarified.

