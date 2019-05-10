CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Students at Camden High School strapped on their goggles to see what it's like to drive under the influence of alcohol, marijuana, or even a cell phone.
It was a learning experience given by Arrive Alive Tour, which travels around the country letting people strap into the virtual driver's seat.
There were three computer-designed simulations to experience. Drunk driving was illustrated by dizzying graphics and slowed reaction time. Driving while under the influence of marijuana was demonstrated by a full second of delayed commands. There was also a simulation for texting and driving.
Camden High School's School Based Youth Services arranged the event to raise awareness for road safety among students, especially during prom season. Car crashes are said to be the leading cause of death for teenagers.
Virtual reality teaches Camden High School students about distracted driving
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More