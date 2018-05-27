EDUCATION

iPads donated to Philly school returned without explanation

EMBED </>More Videos

iPads donated to Philly school returned: Bob Brooks reports on Action News at 6 p.m., May 27, 2018 (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
An App designed to help children with autism learn and speak was installed on 16 iPads that were donated to Pollock Elementary School on Welsh Road.

Recently they were all turned over to the man who donated them, Philadelphia Police Officer Sammie Sanchez.

Sanchez doesn't understand why.

"They've been sitting for over a year now in some closet, I was told, and now they're sitting in my basement," he said.

Each year Sanchez raises money for the iPads through his Bowling- 4-iPads foundation. The iPads are then donated to a school in need, like Pollock.

"I've spoken to the teachers. I know what they have and don't have," said Sanchez. "That's the reason why they were a recipient."

But he was tipped off they weren't being used.

Sanchez said when he approached the school about it the principal said the school did not need them anymore.

According to Sanchez, he said, "You can take them and take your business elsewhere."

The reason why Sanchez started his foundation is that his son is autistic, and he has seen first-hand how this technology can help.

"It's been my story since day one when I started it," Sanchez said. "He was non-verbal and this was a piece of equipment that helped him communicate."

When asked about the donation, the district told Action News: "There were some technical issues that kept us from using the iPads right away."

But today Sanchez showed us that the iPads work, just like the dozens he's donated in the past.

Nicole Jarmin's son is a second grader with autism. He is a student at Pollock.

She's can't believe the school passed on this opportunity.

"I'm beyond disappointed. I'm livid. I'm disgusted," she said. "They can't even take part in utilizing technological devices that would help them progress that was donated. It was free."

Sanchez said he wants to work with Pollock to get the iPads back into Pollock, but if he can't he hopes to find another school in need.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationphilly newsdonationsautismiPad
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
Move-in day for thousands of students at Temple and Penn
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Philly guidebook for new teachers introduces slang, stresses relationship building
More Education
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News